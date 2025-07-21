Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Responding to the ongoing drought-like situation caused by insufficient rainfall, officials from the Agriculture Department of Assam visited agricultural fields across several districts, including Udalguri, Kamrup, Darrang, Golaghat, and Majuli, to assess ground realities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They directly interacted with affected farmers, offering crucial guidance and recommendations to help them cope with the challenges posed by the weather.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora shared the update on X on Sunday, reaffirming the government’s support for farmers during this critical time.

The state government has also informed the central government in Delhi about the worsening situation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam, known for its agrarian economy, is facing a serious challenge due to below-normal monsoon rainfall this season.

The lack of adequate rain has created drought-like conditions in multiple districts, severely affecting paddy cultivation and other essential crops.

With over 70% of the population dependent on agriculture, the rainfall deficit poses not only an environmental threat but also a socio-economic crisis.

The Agriculture Department has deployed officials across affected regions to assess crop damage firsthand.

During their visits, officials met with local farmers, evaluated soil and crop conditions, and discussed practical solutions such as alternate cropping patterns, improved irrigation techniques, and the use of drought-resistant seeds.

Minister Atul Bora emphasized the government’s full commitment to supporting the farming community.

“We are taking all necessary steps not only to provide immediate assistance but also to build long-term resilience in the agriculture sector,” he stated.

The administration is also working with meteorological departments and local panchayats to prepare region-specific contingency plans.

In addition to technical guidance, the government is preparing to roll out relief packages, subsidized agricultural inputs, and crop insurance claims where applicable.

Officials are also working to restore irrigation channels and ensure a stable water supply in high-risk areas.

Experts have warned that if the monsoon fails to improve in the coming weeks, the drought could have long-term consequences for food supply and rural livelihoods.

In light of this, the state government has urged all stakeholders to respond proactively and work together to minimize the damage and protect Assam’s farmers.