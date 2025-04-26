Guwahati: Norway’s Ambassador, May-Elin Stener, and Elisabeth Faure, the Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), visited the Nagaon district of Assam today. They met with local officials to discuss ongoing development projects.

The delegation was welcomed by District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, who shared updates on the district’s progress. The Ambassador thanked the district administration for their warm reception.

The group also visited Jumurmur village in Kathiatoli Development Block, where they reviewed a project called ‘Enhancing Climate Resilience and Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture.’

This project, which is supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy, WFP, and local government, aims to help farmers, especially women, adapt to climate change.

During their visit, the Ambassador opened a new integrated farming system and a rice cultivation method called SRI (System of Rice Intensification). She also met with women farmers involved in the project.

The delegation then visited fields in Panigaon Putanimukh village and a mushroom farm in Katahguri village. They spoke with local farmers about the impact of these farming initiatives.

Top district officials and staff from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments joined the visit.