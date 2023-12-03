Guwahati: In a significant move, the Assam government has empowered District Commissioners (DCs) with the power to transfer and post both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted officers within their respective jurisdictions.

The order issued came into effect immediately.

According to the official notification issued by the General Administration Department, DCs can now transfer and post officers of any department within their district, based on the demands of administrative expediency.

However, for Gazetted officer transfers, the DC must seek prior approval from the district’s Guardian Minister.

The order copy was signed by Avinash Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam.

With the order it can be expected that the DCs can utilised manpower to the concerned departments within the districts to increase efficiency.

However, the exact process is still not known if the transfers have any further formalities.