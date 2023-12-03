Dibrugarh: An elephant calf separated from its herd was reunited after getting treatment at Kakojan Reserve Forest in eastern Assam Tinsukia on Saturday.

“An elephant herd came out from a forest area in search of food and the baby elephant was somehow separated from the herd but later the calf rejoined with the herd,” said Krishna Kanta Gogoi, a forest official.

He said, “The villagers informed us about an elephant calf which was lying on the ground. We reached the spot and saw that an elephant calf separated from the herd was lying on the ground. After a brief treatment, the elephant calf rejoined with the same herd,”.

It was noted that elephants are facing problems in their movement due to the encroachment of elephant corridors.

Most of the elephant corridors have been encroached on by humans.

The Bogapani elephant corridor passes through the tea estate to the north of Digboi town facing heavy encroachment which disturbs the elephant movement.

“Due to heavy deforestation at Kakojan Reserve Forest, Nakani Reserve Forest and Duamara Reserve Forest the elephants are facing huge problems. In search of food, they come out from the forest area and enter human settlements resulting in conflict. Most of the elephant corridors are blocked due to human encroachment and the elephants face problems in their movement” said Devajit Moran, secretary of Green Bud.

He said, “The Bogapani elephant corridor which is one of the main elephant corridors of upper Assam was blocked due to encroachment. Earlier, elephants after crossing the railway track easily passed through the corridor but now due to heavy human encroachment elephants are facing problems in their movement,”.

“We will start a movement to free the elephant corridors from human settlement. Along with Bogapani elephant corridor, the Golai elephant corridor is also blocked by human encroachment,” Moran added.