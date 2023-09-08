DHUBRI: An Assam police constable was caught on camera stealing onions from a parked truck.

This incident, which put the entire Assam police department under embarrassment, has been reported from Dhubri district.

The Assam police constable, identified as Shivesh Sen Gupta, was caught on CCTV camera stealing onions from a parked truck in the wee hours of Friday (September 08).

He stole the onions from a truck, which was parked in front of a godown in Ward No 5 in Dhubri district of Assam.

The godown is owned by Mubarak Hussain and Mynal Haque.

Following this, officials of the Dhubri Sadar police station in Assam swung into action and arrested the accused constable.