GUWAHATI: PepsiCo India will invest over Rs 700 crore to set up its new manufacturing plant in Assam.

PepsiCo India will spend a total of Rs 778 crore to establish its new manufacturing unit in Nalbari district of Assam.

The new manufacturing plant of PepsiCo India in Nalbari district of Assam will be set up in an area of 44.2 acre.

The Assam plant of PepsiCo India will be ready for operations by 2025.

The PepsiCo India plant in Nalbari district of Assam is expected to generate employment for at least 500 persons.

Furthermore, PepsiCo India has expressed its intention to procure 50,000 tonnes of potatoes from sources in Assam for production of the company’s Lays chips.

Eugene Willemsen – the chief executive officer (CEO) of PepsiCo’s Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) region – said: “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for PepsiCo in the AMESA region. Our inaugural food manufacturing facility in Assam represents our enduring commitment to the nation’s economic development by fostering an equitable and sustainable ecosystem.”

Recently, PepsiCo India signed a tripartite MoU with Assam Skill Development Mission and Directorate of Employment and Craftsman training to enhance women employability in the region.

“Through the creation of employment opportunities and by empowering the farming community, our aim is to support the government’s drive for self-sufficiency in potato production. Our skilling initiatives will further focus on fostering an ecosystem of economic empowerment for the women of Assam, equipping them with essential training and parity in opportunities,” said Ahmed ElSheikh, president of PepsiCo India.