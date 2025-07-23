Tipra Motha urges ECI to conduct special revision of Tripura electoral rolls

Agaratala: Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura, similar to the recent exercise conducted in Bihar.

Following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, Debbarma told reporters that the ECI had listened to their concerns and confirmed that the SIR would be implemented nationally, including in Tripura.

A delegation from Tipra Motha, comprising ministers, MLAs, and the Chief Executive Member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), submitted a memorandum to the ECI.

The memorandum alleged that undocumented immigrants have been included in the state’s electoral rolls, impacting the political rights and identity of Indigenous communities.

The party claimed that voter IDs and official documents were being acquired through fraudulent means, facilitated by local brokers and corrupt officials. They said this posed a threat to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation system and tribal representation.

The memorandum included a demand for door-to-door verification of voters, to be conducted by officials from outside the affected constituencies to ensure neutrality. The party also called for stricter monitoring and accountability in the revision process.

On the political front, Debbarma reiterated Tipra Motha’s independent stance. He said the party is focused on protecting the interests of Tripura and that other political parties are free to share their views with the ECI.

He also raised concerns over the delay in implementing the Tiprasa Accord. Debbarma stated that the party had joined the government based on assurances regarding the accord and warned that continued delays could lead to a reconsideration of their support.