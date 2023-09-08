SILCHAR: The practice of polygamy will end in Assam by the end of 2023.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“By December (this year), polygamy will end in the state,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his government’s stand on ending polygamy in the state.

He said that a fresh round of crackdown on polygamy will be launched in Assam in September.

“Many practicing polygamy will be arrested in September,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that the final draft for the Bill to ban polygamy in Assam is being prepared.

The Assam chief minister also spoke on the burning issue of uniform civil code (UCC).

Speaking on UCC, Sarma said that the final decision on the matter will be taken by the Centre.

“Any decision on uniform civil code (UCC) will be taken by the central government,” said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “We only aim now is to end the practice of polygamy.”

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that in Assam, people support a ban on polygamy.

The Assam government had also formed a panel to study feasibility of an anti-polygamy law.

The experts’ committee submitted its report to Assam government, stating that the state’s legislature has the power to create law to ban polygamy.

The final draft of the anti-polygamy law is likely to be introduced in the Assam assembly within the next 45 days.