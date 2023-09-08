NEW DELHI: A major controversy has erupted over ‘distortion’ of the Bihu dance – native to the Northeast state of Assam.

Assam’s Bihu dance was presented in a ‘distorted’ way by the Indian authorities while welcoming UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in New Delhi for the G20 meet.

While, slamming the central authorities for the ‘distorted’ presentation of the Bihu dance, netizens – belonging to Assam – have labelled it as an ‘insult’ to Assamese culture.

UK PM Rishi Sunak arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit on Friday (September 08).

He was accompanied by his wife and businesswoman Akshata Murthy.

The couple was welcomed by union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey at the Palam airport in New Delhi.