Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career under Northeast Frontier Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Railway HS School Maligaon and Netaji Vidyapith Railway HS School Maligaon.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Geography : 1

Physical Education : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT (Geography) :

(A) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc Course of ‘Regional college of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

OR

Master Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

(i) PGT( Geography) – Geography

(B) B. Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized University

(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium

(D) Desirable Knowledge of Computer Applications

PGT(Physical Education):

Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55% marks as per National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2009.

OR

At least 50% Marks in the B.P.Ed. Degree/ B.P.Ed (Integrated) Four years Professional Degree in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2007 notified on 10th December, 2007.

OR

B.P.Ed. with at least 55% marks or B. P. E Course (or its equivalent) of three years duration with at least 50% marks in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of Application for Recognition, the Time Limit of Submission of Application, Determination of Norms and Standards for Recognition of Teacher Education Programmes and Permission to Start New Course or Training) Regulation, 2002 Notified on 13th November, 2002

And

M.P.Ed of at least two years duration from any National Council for Teacher Education Recognised Institution

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Fine Arts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

TGT

(a) Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education {by whatever name known)

OR

At least 50% marks either in Graduation (in the teaching subject) or in Post- Graduation (in the teaching subject) and B.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

OR

Post-Graduation (in the teaching subject) with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

AND

(b) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

AND

(c) Competence to teach through the medium/media as required.

TGT (Fine Arts) :

(a) M.A. Degree in Drawing and Painting / Fine Arts from a recognised University

OR

B.A. (Hons) in Art and Art Education

OR

2nd Class Bachelors degree with Drawing and Painting / Fine Arts with minimum 2 years full time Diploma from a recognised Institution

OR

Higher Secondary / Intermediate with minimum 4 years full time Diploma in Painting / Fine Arts or Part-time Diploma of not less than 5 years duration.

(b) Competence to teach through English medium.

Salary :

TGT : Rs. 26250/- per month

PGT : Rs. 27500/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview as per the following schedule-

Date of Interview : 01-08-2025

Reporting Time by Candidates : 09:30 hrs

Venue for Reporting of Candidates for Document Verification & Walk-in-Interview : Office of the General Manger(P), Headquarter Office, N. F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati-11

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://railwayschools.nfreis.org/2025/07/notification-for-walk-in-interview-for.html

Closing Date for Submission of Application : 31-07-2025 (17:30 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here