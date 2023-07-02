Guwahati: Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state government will organize a grand Bihu performance in New Delhi, featuring approximately 25 thousand talented Bihua and Bihuwatis.

To express gratitude and recognize the participants of the record-breaking Mega Bihu event, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma honored the Bihua and Bihuwatis with citations and cash incentives at an event in Dibrugarh.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the mega Bihu event held at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati in April garnered national and international attention, showcasing the essence of Bihu and elevating the artistry of Bihua and Bihuwatis.

“This event played a crucial role in promoting Assam’s rich culture, traditional costumes, and the remarkable skills of its people on a global platform,” Sarma said.

He also highlighted the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endorsement of the Asomiya Gamocha, which resulted in its widespread usage across the country.

The chief minister expressed optimism that with the global promotion of Bihu, the dance form would soon be as revered as other popular dance styles throughout India.

He further envisioned a future where expert trainers would travel across the nation to teach Bihu to enthusiasts from various regions.

The Chief Minister mentioned the growing interest among people in learning about the patriot Lachit Borphukan, as evidenced by the celebrations of his 400th birth anniversary in New Delhi.

He revealed the publication of an exclusive book on Lachit Barphukan and efforts being made to translate it into different regional languages.

The government aims to distribute the book in every state and introduce a curriculum on Lachit Barphukan in other states.

He further highlighted the installation of a monumental statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, which, once completed, would rank among the country’s most imposing statues.

Dr. Sarma underscored the importance of utilizing the youth’s potential to transform Assam into one of the most developed states.

Sarma further said the Assam government has decided to plant one crore saplings on October 2, 2023, which will serve as valuable commercial resources within the next five years.