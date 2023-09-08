Guwahati: While the Assam government is considering banning polygamy in the state, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal, said that Muslims generally believe in monogamy.

Adding to his statement, he reportedly also said that it is the Hindus who often marry multiple times.

Ajmal also said that the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have made it difficult for Muslims to make a living, so they cannot afford to marry more than once.

Earlier, CM Sarma said that there is strong public support for a ban on polygamy.

The state government also formed a committee to study the feasibility of introducing such a law.

The committee had received 149 suggestions in response to its public notice, of which 146 were in favour of a ban.

Three organizations expressed their opposition to the bill.

The expert committee that submitted the report to the government said that the Indian Constitution gives the Union and the States the power to create legislation on specific issues. The government is now in the process of finalizing the bill, which is expected to be introduced in the state Assembly in the next 45 days.