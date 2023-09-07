SILCHAR: Various infrastructure projects worth Rs 136 crore, on Thursday (September 07), were launched in Cachar district of Assam.

The projects were rolled out by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a two-day visit to the Barak valley of the state.

He inaugurated two bridges and laid the foundation for a new DC (district commissioner) office building in Cachar on Thursday (September 07).

“To decongest Silchar city, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Badrighat Bridge over River Barak connecting Barenga and Kashipur,” the Assam CMO said.

The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 58 crore.

The “one km-long bridge along with its approach road connects the NH-37 and NH-54 on the Silchar Fulertal Road”, the Assam CMO informed.

The assam chief minister also inaugurated a second RCC bridge in the Barak Valley of the state on Thursday (September 07).

It was built at a cost of Rs 14 cr (crore).

The bridge over River Sonai, is the “first bridge giving road connectivity to more than 7000 people residing at Dungripar village in Sonai”, the Assam CMO said.

The Assam CM also laid the foundation stone for the new Cachar DC office building, which will be “built at a cost of Rs 48 crore”.

“The new state-of-the-art DC office will be completed by 2025-2026,” the Assam CMO stated.

The Assam chief minister also laid the foundation stone of Barak Valley’s largest-ever convention centre at Silcoorie in Cachar.

The centre, along with accommodation facilities, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore, and it will be spread across an area of over 21,000 sq feet, the CMO said.