Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continuing with the India-Bharat debate, reiterated his call for renaming institutions like the Reserve Bank of India to “Reserve Bank of Bharat”.

Sarma said that the word “India” is a colonial hangover and that the country is entering a “phase of renaissance” during which these colonial vestiges will be done away with.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court has ruled that the names “India” and “Bharat” can be used interchangeably.

He also said that former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda had taken oath as the Prime Ministers of “Bharat”.

Sarma dismissed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remark that it was Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had objected to the name “India”.

He said that what Jinnah said is not important and that what is important is that the name “Bharat” is one that has been used by sages and saints throughout history.

Sarma also took a swipe at Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who had questioned the origin of Sanatan Dharma.

Sarma said that the word “Sanatan” itself means “eternal”, and that it is clear that Sanatan Dharma has been in existence from time immemorial.