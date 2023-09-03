Tinsukia: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that the ruling BJP-led NDA is aiming to win more than 10 seats in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma made the remarks at a joint meeting of all MLAs of the ruling allies held in Tinsukia district. The meeting was attended by MLAs of the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

“We have already won 9 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Now, we are aiming for anything more than 10 seats, We are confident of winning more seats in the 2024 elections with the support of the people of Assam,” Sarma said.

He also said that the meeting was held to discuss the party’s road map for the upcoming elections. “We discussed various issues, including how to reach out to the last person with our development schemes,” said CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s stand on polygamy and love jihad. He said that the state government is committed to banning polygamy and will bring a bill to this effect in the winter session of the assembly.

Sarma also said that the Panchayati Raj Act will be amended in the winter session of the parliament.

The meeting was also attended by ministers Pijush Hazarika and Ashok Singhal.

In a tweet, Sarma said that the meeting was a “fruitful discussion” and that the NDA is “committed to ensuring a landslide victory for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in March-April next year.