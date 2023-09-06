BORDUMSA: A CRPF personnel was allegedly stabbed to death in Bordumsa along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border check gate on Wednesday.

He was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons who came on a motorcycle.

As per available information, the personnel was a constable, identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey.

He was in civil dress when he was stabbed to death.

Also Read: Assam: Road accident in Kakopathar kills 7, injures 11; death toll expected to rise

The area where he was stabbed was near Madhapur Bazar in Tinsukia, Assam on the border. He was posted in Arunachal.

The accused stabbed him with a sharp knife and sped away.

Sources informed that the constable was out with other personnel to shop on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Also Read: Assam: Pandu & Dhubri ports privatised

He was called by the accused near him before they stabbed him.

The accused after committing the crime fled towards Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

The constable after being stabbed was taken to a medical facility for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

Further details are to be updated.