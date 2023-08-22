Bordumsa: With less than a year to go for the next Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh, smaller parties have begun to make their presence felt in the lone general seat of 49 Bordumsa-Diyun assembly segment in Changlang district.

The seat is currently held by Somlung Mossang, who won it in 2019 as an independent candidate. He is considered to be the frontrunner in the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election as well.

However, other candidates are also making their moves. Doni Nich, the Chairman of the State Council for IT and e-Governance, and Nikh Kamin, the former MLA, have both been holding meetings with the voters in the constituency.

Kamin is particularly targeting the Chakma and Hajong voters in Diyun, who make up a significant portion of the electorate. He is hoping to win their support by promising to address their issues, such as the citizenship issue.

Meanwhile, Mossang’s supporters say that he has a strong track record of development in the constituency. They point to the fact that he has brought in several projects, including the NERCOMP project, which has helped to improve the lives of the people.

The outcome of the election is still uncertain, but it is clear that the smaller parties are determined to make a mark in the 49 Bordumsa-Diyun assembly segment.