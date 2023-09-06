TINSUKIA: At least seven persons have been killed in a major road accident at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Moreover, 11 others sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident took place on Tuesday (September 05) night.

The death toll is expected to rise as five of the injured persons are reported to be in critical condition.

Five of the deceased persons have been identified as: Paben Moran, Bili Baruah, Rini Gogoi, Mihidhar Neog and Jonali Moran.

Identities of the two other deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

The accident took place when the Tata Magic vehicle carrying the passengers collided with a truck at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam.