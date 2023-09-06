GUWAHATI: Two river ports in Assam – Pandu and Dhubri – have been privatised.

The Pandu and Dhubri ports in Assam have been leased out to a private company.

A to Z Exim Private Limited will manage and operate the Pandu and Dhubri ports in Assam for five years.

An agreement was officially signed in this regard between the company and the union ministry of ports and shipping.

Pandu and Dhubri ports are located along the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

Both these ports are of immense significance in respect to both domestic and international trade.

The private company already started operating the Dhubri port in Assam from August 25.

On the other hand, the company – A to Z Exim Private Limited – will start operating the Pandu port in Guwahati city of Assam from September 6.

It may be mentioned here that the government had already leased out the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati city of Assam to the Adani group.