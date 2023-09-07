Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Airport at Mohanbari in Dibrugarh, Assam has successfully and safely completed the merging of its extended runway with the existing one.

This has restored the runway to its previous length of 1830 meters, and the Instrument Landing System (ILS) facility will be re-operationalized within two days after the completion of flight calibration.

Also Read: Assam: 57 cattle heads rescued in Guwahati, nine smugglers arrested

The runway threshold was earlier displaced by 150 meters to enable the merging work, which had also resulted in the unavailability of the ILS facility.

The ILS is a navigation system that helps pilots land safely in low visibility conditions, and its unavailability has restricted the operations of the airport to daytime only.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wants India in Reserve Bank’s name to be replaced with Bharat

The flight calibration of the ILS and DVOR (Distance Measuring Equipment) was completed on Wednesday with the help of a special aircraft of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The ILS will be available from tomorrow onwards, which will allow the airport to resume operations 24 hours a day.