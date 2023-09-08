Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the people of Barak Valley want a separate land then the government would be ready to discuss it.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said the decision of a separate Barak is to be taken by its people and the government cannot oppose it.

He also claimed that as a Chief Minister, he wanted Barak to remain with Assam.

However, if the demand was collective and everyone in Barak agreed, the government would hear the proposal.

“Consent has to be taken from everyone living in Barak”, he said.

He added, “It is not our job to say if Barak will remain with Assam or be a separate land.”