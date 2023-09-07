Imphal: The Assam Rifles apprehended a rebel belonging to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Moreh along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) in Manipur, on Wednesday.

Acting on credible intelligence pertaining to the movement of insurgent cadre from Myanmar into the Indian Territory, the personnel of the Assam Rifles executed a meticulously planned operation wherein multiple teams were deployed.

The team intercepted and apprehended a suspicious individual who was attempting to cross the border.

Subsequent preliminary questioning of the detained individual substantiated his affiliation with the PLA. The apprehended rebel has been duly handed over to the custody of the Moreh Police Station to facilitate further investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

The PLA is a banned insurgent group that is fighting for the sovereignty of Manipur. The group has been active in the region for decades and has carried out a number of attacks on security forces and civilians