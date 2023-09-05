Aizawl: Acting on a specific input, personnel of Assam Rifles on Monday recovered 23.9 grams of heroin worth Rs 16.73 lakh at Zote village in Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the state excise and narcotics department. No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The recovered heroin, which was concealed in two soap cases, was handed over to the excise and narcotics department the same day.

An Assam Rifles spokesperson said the force has been at the forefront of combating the drug menace and continues to wage a relentless war on drugs.

The spokesperson said the force is committed to keeping the state free from drugs and will not tolerate any kind of drug trafficking.