Guwahati: The police in Tripura and Meghalaya have seized heroin worth Rs 16 crore and arrested five drug peddlers in connection with the seizure.

Tripura police on Saturday seized 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 10 crore after arresting a drug smuggler at Damchera in northern Tripura, adjoining Mizoram.

North Tripura district SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said the drugs contained in 100 packets were being carried in a Bolero car, which was coming from neighbouring Mizoram.

He said the drug peddler, Khalil Uddin, who hails from southern Assam’s Karimganj, has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In Meghalaya, the East Khasi Hills district police on Saturday arrested four inter-state drug traffickers and seized heroin worth Rs 6 crore from their possession. The drug peddlers were travelling in a Maruti car.

With Saturday’s seizure, the security forces have seized heroin valued at Rs 22.25 crore in less than two weeks.

On August 21, Tripura police had seized 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 10 crore and arrested three drug peddlers from Dharmanagar in northern Tripura.

On August 29, Tripura police and the Assam Rifles in a joint operation had apprehended three youths with 558 gm heroin valued at Rs 2.25 crore from Kumarghat in Unakoti district.