SHILLONG: Senior politician from Meghalaya – HM Shangpliang is all set to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

Shangpliang will join the NPP on September 13.

This was announced by Shangpliang on Thursday (September 07).

Shangpliang, a former MLA from Meghalaya, said that he will join the NPP “without any condition”.

Shangpliang said that he is not joining the Meghalaya CM-led NPP with the hope of contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Shangpliang had quit the BJP citing ‘nepotism’ within the ranks of the saffron party’s Meghalaya unit.

“…I would have liked to remain and serve the party (BJP) in the right earnest, I understand that as long as nepotism prevails within the rank and file of Meghalaya BJP… it will hinder all possible steps of the dedicated and loyal party men to freely exercise their minds and grow in the party,” he said.

“I did not see any better future in the BJP,” said HM Shangpliang.

He added: “There were lot of other issues. There were internal conflicts, there was nepotism, which undermine the growth of the party.”