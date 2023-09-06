Guwahati: Meghalaya BJP president said that the saffron party would have no impact in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls because of the Manipur issue.

Speaking to the media, Ernest Mawrie said that the BJP took all steps to control the situation in Manipur.

He added, “Union Minister Amit Shah was there in Manipur for three days, Union Minister for State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh was there for almost 20 and held various meetings with people to understand the ground situation.”

He further claimed that the clash in Manipur is now quite under control.

The BJP representatives will retain all seats in the state, he claimed.

It may be mentioned that Manipur has seen severe clashes over the past three months leaving at least 150 dead and thousands homeless.

Even though the government has been claiming the situation to be under control, fresh clashes are being reported almost every day.