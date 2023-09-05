Guwahati: Indian Sprinter Hima Das alias Dhing Express was reportedly suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as she had failed to provide her whereabouts to doping control officials three times in a year.

The maximum ban for such an offence is two years, but it could be reduced to one year depending on the circumstances.

Das, who originally belongs to Dhing in Nagaon, Assam had already withdrawn from the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China due to a hamstring injury, and missed the Inter-State Athletics Championships, which was the final selection trials for the Asian Games.

She had won a silver medal in the 400 meters at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and was also a member of the gold- and silver-winning women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay teams at the same games.

A whereabouts failure occurs when an athlete fails to provide their whereabouts to doping control officials at the times and places they have been required to do so.

Nada has not yet announced the length of Das’s suspension.