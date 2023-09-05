Guwahati: A female rhinoceros was found dead in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday morning. The carcass was found near Haduk Hanging Bridge, which is inside the sanctuary.

According to a preliminary investigation by the forest department, the rhino is suspected to have drowned. The sanctuary has been submerged in floodwater due to the rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The forest department officials have reached the spot and recovered the carcass. They are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause of death.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is home to over 100 rhinos. It is one of the most important rhino habitats in India.