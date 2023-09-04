Dibrugarh: Four men were arrested for allegedly gangraping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in Assam‘s Dibrugarh district on Monday.

The incident took place at Dhekeri Gaon in Banipur. The accused have been identified as Biswajit Bakti, Kishore Bauri, Rohit Rabi Das alias Naga, and Lohit Deka.

Police said the girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her home on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation revealed that she had been gangraped and murdered.

The police have detained four men from the same village in connection with the crime. They are being questioned and are likely to be arrested soon.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area. Local residents have demanded that the accused be punished.

The police have assured that they will take strict action against the accused.