GUWAHATI: Manish Deka from Assam has scaled the highest peak in Europe – Mont Blanc.

Manish Deka is a resident of Hatigorh Chariali area in Guwahati city of Assam.

Hailing from Assam, Manish Deka reached the summit of Mont Blanc on Sunday (September 04).

Mont Blanc, meaning “white mountain”, is the highest mountain in the Alps and Western Europe.

It is the highest mountain in Europe outside the Caucasus mountains.

Mont Blanc rises to 4,807.81 m (15,774 ft) above sea level.

It is located on the French-Italian border.

It is the second-most prominent mountain in Europe, after Mount Elbrus.

Mont Blanc is the eleventh most prominent mountain summit in the world.

Earlier, Manish Deka from Assam had scaled Mt Everest on May 24.