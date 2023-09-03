GUWAHATI: “People in Assam strongly support a ban on polygamy.”

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said: “We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the bill, indicating strong public support. However, three organisations have expressed their opposition to the bill.”

The Assam chief minister further informed that final drafting of the proposed law will be completed within the next 45 days.

“We will now proceed to the next stage of the process, which is to complete the final drafting of the bill in next 45 days,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, the Assam government had issued a notice on August 21 seeking public opinion on the proposed law on polygamy.