Guwahati: A 45-year-old woman was killed by her son in Assam‘s Nalbari district on Saturday night. The incident took place in Kayakuchi village under Ghograpar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Kamini Kalita. Her son, Rupam Kalita, has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, Rupam thrashed his mother repeatedly with his fists, causing her death. He has confessed to the crime, but has denied using a weapon.

The police said that Rupam was in an inebriated state at the time of the crime. He had been arguing with his mother over money, and in a fit of rage, he beat her to death.

The incident has caused sparked massive reaction in the area. The police are investigating the matter.