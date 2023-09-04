IMPHAL: An organisation in Bishnupur district of Manipur, on Sunday (September 04), observed ‘black day’ to protest against the state’s merger with India in 1949.

The protest programme is being organised by the Youth Progressive Club (YPC) at Ishok in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The organisation will continue with observation of the protest programme till September 30.

Members of the Youth Progressive Club (YPC) at Ishok in Bishnupur district of Manipur also hosted a black flag on Sunday (September 04) to observe ‘black day’.

As a part of the observation, many people, including women paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Also read: 12,694 children living in relief camps, 100 severely traumatised in violence-hit Manipur

Speaking on the occasion, Huidrom Dhanapat, secretary general of Phougou Chengei Lup, Meira Paibi said that the Indian Union formally announced the merger of Manipur with India on October 15, 1949.

India made the announcement after the then King of Manipur – Bodhchandra signed the ‘Merger Agreement’ on September 21, 1949 at Shillong in Meghalaya.

Huidrom Dhanapat also called for early restoration of peace and normalcy in strife-torn Manipur.

In the ongoing violence that broke out on May 3 between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur, over 170 people lost their lives and over 60,000 people got displaced.