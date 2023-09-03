IMPHAL: As many as 100 children, among a total of 12,694 children, who are living in relief camps, have been “severely traumatised” in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

According to government data, these 100 “severely traumatised” children are in need of professional counselling.

The Manipur social welfare department has stated that it is actively monitoring the severely malnourished children.

Such malnourished children have been sent to the state-run JNIMS hospital in Imphal, a government release informed.

Furthermore, the department has stated that a team of qualified medical practitioners and child psychiatrists are providing professional counselling to the severely traumatised children.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after violence and ethnic clashes erupted in the state between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Violence and ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed over 170 lives and thousands of others were displaced.