IMPHAL: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has reiterated its demand for a “separate administration” for the tribals in the Northeast state.

“…the Kuki Inpi Manipur reiterates its demand for separate administration,” the KIM stated in a statement.

It said: “it (KIM) strongly entreats the government of India to expedite meaningful, honourable political dialogue with KNO/UPF under suspension of operation (SoO) for justice, peace and lasting solution in the region.”

The KIM made this statement following the “forcible eviction” of the last of the Kuki families from the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley of Manipur.

“The Kuki Inpi Manipur is aghast at the dastardly attack against the last of the Kuki-Zo volunteers (numbering about 24 men) who have been guarding the houses and properties of the Kukis at New Lambulane, Imphal from the intermittent arson and looting of the boorish, bloodthirsty Meiteis,” the KIM claimed.

It added: “The volunteers were later escorted by security personnel and have safely reached our land despite the dread of the barbaric Meitei attack.”

“Hence, the Kuki Inpi Manipur hereby issues this declaration that there is now ‘total separation of the Meiteis and the Kukis’,” the KIM further said.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur said that the central government “should constitutionally recognise this ‘separation’ at the earliest without any further delay”.

“The only viable solution to the ongoing state-sponsored ethnic cleansing against the Kuki people lies in the total separation of the two communities – Meiteis and Kukis,” the Kuki Inpi Manipur said.

On Saturday (September 02), over 4000 people, belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities, mostly women, held a sit-in-protest at Galngam Lentoul in Manipur’s Moreh.

Spokesperson for Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal District (KIT), Kaikholal Haokip, said that the Kuki-Zo communities will oppose any move to resettle the Meiteis in Moreh town without a political solution.

He also said that the protest was being held against the “nefarious and ill intention” of the state government’s policy.

The protest comes after over 3000 Meiteis fled from Moreh town following communal clashes that have claimed over 160 lives.

The clashes were sparked by a land dispute between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

Haokip said that the Kuki-Zo communities are demanding a political solution that will address the root causes of the conflict and ensure the rights of all communities in Manipur.

He said that the resettlement of the Meiteis in Moreh town should only be done after a political solution has been reached.

Meanwhile, former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that last of the Kuki families in Imphal valley of Manipur were “forcibly removed from their homes by the authorities”.

“According to a report in The Hindu, the last five Kuki families in Imphal were forcibly removed from their homes by the authorities,” said Congress leader P Chidambaram in a post on X.

The Congress leader further claimed that the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur is presiding over an “ethnic cleansing” of tribals in the Northeast state.

“This means that ‘ethnic cleansing’ is complete in the Imphal Valley (in Manipur) that is dominated by the Meitei people,” said Chidambaram.

He added: “A state government presides over ‘ethnic cleansing’ and the central government claims that the government of the state is being carried on in accordance with the Constitution.”

The veteran Congress leader termed the reported incident of alleged eviction of the Kuki families from their homes in the Imphal valley as ‘shameful’.

“It marks a new low in India’s descent into lawlessness,” said Chidambaram.

According to a Hindustan Times report, at least 24 Kuki residents were allegedly evicted from their homes in the Meitei-dominated Imphal on Friday (September 01) night by security officials citing concerns over their safety, two of the residents said in a statement on Saturday (September 02).

The last of 10 Kuki families comprising 24 members from Imphal’s New Lambulane area have been shifted to a ‘safe zone’ in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district of Manipur.