Imphal: Over 4,000 people from the Kuki-Zo communities, mostly women, held a sit-in-protest at Galngam Lentoul in Manipur’s Moreh on Saturday.

The protest was organized by the Kuki Inpi, Tengnoupal District (KIT) to demand a political solution to the ongoing violence in Manipur.

A spokesperson for KIT, Kaikholal Haokip, said that the Kuki-Zo communities will oppose any move to resettle the Meiteis in Moreh town without a political solution.

He also said that the protest was being held against the “nefarious and ill intention” of the state government’s policy.

The protest comes after over 3,000 Meiteis fled from Moreh town following communal clashes that have claimed over 160 lives. The clashes were sparked by a land dispute between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

Haokip said that the Kuki-Zo communities are demanding a political solution that will address the root causes of the conflict and ensure the rights of all communities in Manipur.

He said that the resettlement of the Meiteis in Moreh town should only be done after a political solution has been reached.

The protest was peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported. The clashes have caused widespread damage to property in Moreh town.