Guwahati: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded the immediate termination of Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Vice Chancellor Amalendu Chakraborty, alleging corruption in the running of the university located in Assam’s Hojai.

The ABVP has submitted a memorandum to Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging that Chakraborty has violated official rules in recruitment and other university-related activities.

One of the allegations is that Chakraborty recruited a West Bengal resident, Manchitra Paul, as an assistant professor for Bengali subjects, even though the post was reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The Supreme Court has ruled that people who migrate from other states cannot be recruited for reserved posts, they said.

The ABVP also alleged that Chakraborty is trying to recruit the registrar of the university according to his own choice.

The student body also alleged that Chakraborty has asked his students to voice against Assamese people and culture.

Also Read: Assam: Polish national arrested in Guwahati for staying in city without valid document

He also instigated the students to protest against the local MLA.

The ABVP further alleged that Chakraborty signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nazir Ajmal Memorial College without the knowledge of the Executive Council meeting (EC) of the university. The MoU was not made public.

The ABVP also alleged that a permanent faculty of the university, Dr Nazrul Islam, was awarded as a master observer for his contribution to improving the teaching and learning process of Ajmal College.

The award was presented by Chakraborty at a felicitation program at the Ajmal Foundation.

The ABVP also alleged that the university is taking Rs 200/semester as a mark sheet fee from PG students but has not provided mark sheets to the first two batches of students.

The ABVP also alleged that the university is charging Rs 9,500/year for every MSc student for lab facility but students are not able to avail of the facility due to lack of equipment.

Also Read: Assam: Female rhino found dead in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

The ABVP also alleged that the room rent of the university girls hostel is Rs 1500 per month but there has been no further development in the hostel in the last couple of years. The students pay Rs 350 per semester as a centre fee, Rs 500 building fees, and various development fees, but there is still a shortage of classrooms, sanitation facilities, and drinking water.

The ABVP also alleged that the university has not issued pass certificates to the students of the first batch, which graduated in 2022. The university has decided to issue provisional certificates for Rs 700 per student, and the original pass certificates will be issued later with some amount of fees.

However, the ABVP said that no other state university issues provisional certificates. Provisional certificates are only issued to affiliated colleges under the university.

The ABVP has demanded a high-level inquiry into the allegations against Chakraborty and his immediate termination.

The university has not yet responded to the allegations.