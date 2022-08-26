Guwahati: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is in no way affiliated to the BJP and they are free to ask people not to vote for him if they want to do so, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The ABVP is not part of the BJP and is in no way related to the saffron party. People had a wrong notion about ABVP being part of the BJP, but it isn’t. They can protest as much as they want but I can’t do anything. They can also ask people to not vote for me if they want,” Sarma told reporters.

Chief Minister Sarma’s comments come after the ABVP protested against the Assam cabinet’s decision to teach Science and Mathematics in English instead of Assamese or other vernacular languages in the government schools of the state.

The Assam cabinet recently approved that from now Maths and Science will be taught in English in all government schools from Class 3 till Class 12 instead of the present practice of teaching them in Assamese, Bodo, or Bengali.

The ABVP has opposed the Assam government’s decision and urged the government to reconsider it.

ABVP is a right-wing student organization affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the BJP.