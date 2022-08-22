New Delhi: At least six students and guards were injured in a clash between ABVP activists and security guards of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday over the demand for scholarships.

According to the information, some students belonging to the ABVP had gathered outside the admin block to protest. They didn’t have permission for any kind of demonstration.

The security guards asked them to leave the admin blocks but the students didn’t budge. This led to a heated argument among them.

ABVP alleged that the university staff and guards assaulted the students who went to seek scholarships. The injured students include Rohit Kumar, the president of ABVP in JNU.

The students alleged that their scholarships had been stalled for the past two years and they went to the JNU administration demanding the release of the funds, but were beaten up by the staff and guards there.

The police said that both the security guards and the students got injuries.