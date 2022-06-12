Pathsala: A former leader of ABVP, the youth wing of BJP, was tied to a pole and brutally beaten by a group of women at Pathsala town in lower Assam’s Bajali district.

A video of the incident, which took place near Pathsala Railway station on Friday evening, has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the women assaulted the former ABVP leader, identified as Rakesh Talukdar, after he raised questions on the alleged encroachment of Railway land by them for the business purpose near a Hanuman Temple.

Rakesh Talukdar is also the former general secretary of Bajali College, now upgraded to Bhattadev University.

Latter, locals of Pathsala town rescued him from the place.