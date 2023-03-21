GUWAHATI: India’s star sprinter Hima Das clinched the gold medal in the women’s 200m event at the Indian Grand Prix I 2023 athletics meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday.

Das defeated Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (24.81) of Maharashtra and VK Vismaya (24.82) of Kerala to grab gold at the Laxmibai National College of Physical Education.

But, the Dhing express fell agonisingly short of breaching the qualifying standards for the Asian Games 2023.

Hima Das registered a time of 23.79 seconds – 0.36s short of Asian Games qualification standard for the women’s 200m sprint event set by Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The first Grand Prix featured a total of 18 events – 10 for men and eight for women.

The Indian Grand Prix 2 will be held on March 27 in Thiruvananthapuram while the third and fourth legs will take place on April 2 and April 10, respectively, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Indian grand prix 1 at trivandrum LNCPE, As my first game in 2023, I am very grateful to start with a 23.79sec timing making me win my first Gold of this season.

Long way to go…

I would like to thank the @afiindia,My coaches, my supporting staff ,Sai LNCPE

Feeling motivated!? pic.twitter.com/J1OOc5dbOU — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) March 20, 2023

Indian Grand Prix 1 2023 results

Men

100m: Hassan Said (10.67s); Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.69s); Amit Tiwari (10.90s)

200m: Hassan Said (21.66s; Maninder Singh (22.29s); Jainabaj (22.73)

800m: Krishan Kumar (1:47.26); Prakash Balu Gadade (1:50.56); Ankesh Chaudhary (1:51.00)

5000m: Abhishek Pal (13:51.14); Gulveer Singh (13:51.88); Mohammed Nur Hasan (13:52.26)

400m hurdles: T Santhosh Kumar (52.02s); Vijay Singh Malik (52.53); Akhilbabu Akhilnivas Chingoli (54.11)

Long jump: Nirmal Sabu (7.58); Siddharth Mohan Naik (7.27); Vinoth Kumar Yuvaraj (7.25)

Triple jump: SN Mohammed (15.77m); Pradep Kumar (15.05)

Shot put: Karanveer Singh (18.90m); Sahib Singh (18.83); Dhanvir Singh (18.10)

Javelin throw: Kishore Kumar Jena (81.05m); Manu DP (80.61). Arshdeep Singh (75.67)

Women

100m: AT Daneshwari (11.76s); Archana Suseendran (11.82s); Nithya Gandhe (11.93s)

200m: Hima Das (23.79s); Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (24.81s); VK Vismaya (24.82s)

800m: Chanda (2:09.18s); KM Deeksha (2:12.06s); Aminath Jaisha Juneez (2:29.33s)