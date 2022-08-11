Guwahati: Indian athlete & sprinter from Assam Hima Das said that the women’s sprint team has kept their focus sharp as they train to become the best in the world in the 200 meters sprint by Asian Games.

Hima Das was interacting with the media persons at a press meet organized by the Assam Athletics Associations (AAA) at Guwahati on Thursday, after the athlete returned from the recent Commonwealth Games at Birmingham with an impressive performance in the women’s 200 meters event.

Speaking about her experience at the Commonwealth Games, 2022, Hima Das said, “Although I could not bring home a medal, as an athlete, I am happy with my performance at the event.”

“It was my first big international tournament after my injury. As I fought hard to come out of my injury, it gave me the immense mental strength to perform at the highest level of athletics against athletes from powerhouse countries like Jamaica. I always run for my time but this time – when I missed the finals by a whisker – I now value & respect time even more,” said the sprinter.

When asked about her future prospect, Hima Das said, “We are training hard for the Asian Games. The experience from Birmingham will play a crucial role in my final preparation before the gala event.”

“While I am confident of a better performance in the future, I approach all competitions – from district athletic meets to World Championships – with complete dedication & a laser-sharp focus on deliverance. I play to win. The time I spent while nursing my injury helped me gather the much-required focus,” she said.

Hima said that patience is critical for success. “The lessons learnt while competing with some of the top athletes of the world at the CWG have helped me evolve as a better athlete,” she added.