Guwahati: India has brought in another medal and this one is gold by the Indian lawn bowls women’s fours team creating history at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This gold is India’s first ever medal in lawn bowls where the team defeated the South African team which is considered to be quite strong.

With this new victory, India has got its fourth gold in the CWG campaign.

The Indian team won 17-10 against South Africa.

The team apart from 38-year-old Lovely Choubey, a constable with Jharkhand Police who is the captain, also has Assam’s Nayanmoni Saikia.

The other two team members include Rupa Rani Tirkey from Ranchi and Pinki from Delhi.