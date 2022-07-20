Guwahati: Dhing Express Hima Das qualified for the upcoming 200-metre event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth that is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August.

Birmingham was announced as host on 21 December 2017, marking England’s third time hosting the Commonwealth Games after London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002.

Sprinter Hima Das who is nicknamed Dhing Express holds the current Indian national record in 400 meters with a timing of 50.79 s that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

She belongs to Nagaon district’s Dhing and is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships.