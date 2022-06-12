Guwahati: Dhing Express Hima Das has clocked a personal best in the women’s 100m for the second time in two days taking home the gold medal at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022 being held in Chennai on Saturday.

This has been termed to be a comeback for the sprinter as earlier she did not qualify for the Olympics leaving her fans disappointed.

After the win, Hima Das tweeted, “Happy to make a comeback after an injury and hardwork of nearly 2 years. Looking forward to give my best in the circuit in the upcoming events. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings. #comeback“

Hima defeated Dutee Chand in the 100m final clocking 11.43 seconds while Chand finished second at 11.44 seconds.

It may be mentioned that Tokyo Olympian Dutee Chand also holds the 100m national record, had topped the semi-finals on Friday with her season-best of 11.40s while Hima Das had come third in 11.54s.

Two-time Asian championships bronze medallist Srabani Nanda, who was second in the semi-finals, came third in the final with a timing of 11.53s.