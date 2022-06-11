Guwahati: After newly inducted cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa claimed that Dimasas living in Karbi Anglong are deprived of development during a television interview, Karbi Student’s Association (KSA) rubbishing her claims said all Dimasas living in Karbi Anglong enjoy same rights as anyone else.

In a statement, the KSA said that in a recent TV interview, Nandita Garlosa give an inflammatory statement that Dimasa Tribes living in Karbi Anglong are deprived and they were unheard of and untouchable of development.

The KSA said that it would like to clarify this statement and wanted to make the Cabinet Minister understand that the Dimasa tribes living in Karbi Anglong enjoy and experience all the equal rights under the provisions of the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“The Dimasa Brothers living in West and East Karbi Anglong areas have their equal rights under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution. Right from the inception of Karbi Anglong District, the Dimasa leaders enjoy equal political rights under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.”

The statement further reacting to Garlosa’s statement about Dimasas being unheard and untouched by development claimed that not only Dimasa areas but all the remote areas of Karbi Anglong are unheard and untouched by development.

The KSA said that it is because the Government of India, Government of Assam and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council along with its leaders failed to fulfil all-around development.

“The BJP Government betrayed both Karbi and Dimasa tribes. They failed to implement Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution which is the long-pending demand for both hills District of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao”, the statement added.

The KSA further asked Nandita Garlosa to concentrate on these issues and not to point fingers at others.

It further added, “Let’s wait and see what your responsibilities will bring development to both tribes.”