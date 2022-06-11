DIBRUGARH: Tinsukia district administration on Saturday demolished 14 illegal structures including several dhabas and restaurants situated along the Tinsukia-Makum road.

Among the illegal structures demolished by the district administration, one was a well-known restaurant known as The Apu’s.

Officials said that the structures were demolished as they were illegally constructed by encroaching roadside reserved land. The eviction drive began at 8 am on Saturday.

“M/S Apu’s Restaurant and 13 others were found to have encroached upon roadside reserved land as per the reports received from the concerned Lot Mandals (LMs) of Tinsukia Revenue Circle. The encroachment on the road side reserved land are being removed as per section 18 (2) of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886,” an official notification said.

The administration has been acting strictly on several unauthorized structures across the district.

Some of the restaurants demolished by the administration were alleged to be selling liquor without any licence.