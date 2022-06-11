Guwahati: The 50th cabinet meeting of the Assam Government decided to set up new bridges and roads for the state including a 2.4 km bridge over the Subansiri River for Rs 383.67 crore at Ghunasuti in Lakhimpur district to connect Lakhimpur town with Bebejia.

Assam government in a statement said that the cabinet has approved the bridge and it will benefit the people of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Majuli by shortening the distance between Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana by about 20 km.

The government has also announced the construction of an 890-metre bridge over Pagladiya River for Rs 247.90 crore which will facilitate direct connectivity between Kumarikata and Nayabasti up to Baksa district headquarters Mushalpur.

The work includes widening of 9.9 km road connecting Kumarikata to Nayabasti.

The government further stated that the new road will provide an alternative route to the existing NH between Barpeta to Rangiya.

The government further stated that the road will also provide a direct route for commercial vehicles to Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan Border) from Pathsala, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

The government further honouring Bir Lachit on his 400th birth anniversary has also approved for setting up of Alaboi Ron Smriti Kshetra in Kamrup at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

A memorial and cultural complex at the site of Lachit Borphukan’s Maidam at Jorhat will also be set with an estimated cost of Rs 149.83 crore.

Along with these, the cabinet further made a key decision on the settlement of indigenous landless families.

“In line with the objectives of Project Sadbhavana, 1,037 applications pending since 1992 to be settled in favour of indigenous landless families on a mission mode”, a government statement reads.

Further, a decision on the transformation of the Batadrava Than and setting up Freedom Park at Jorhat Jail has also been taken up.