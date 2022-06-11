Guwahati: The Gauhati high court has dismissed the entire proceeding in a complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha election of 2019.

The HC on Saturday gave a clean chit to Himanta Biswa Sarma and set aside the entire proceeding.

It may be mentioned that Sarma had moved the high court after a lower court summoned him to appear before the court and slapped a fine upon him when he failed to follow the court orders in the case in February this year.

The case was filed based on an allegation by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) stating that the Chief Minister who was then the Health and Finance Minister had given an interview to a satellite news channel after the Model Code of Conduct was imposed during the 2021 Assembly elections.

However, the High Court in its order on Saturday said, “…this Court is of the considered opinion that continuation of the criminal proceeding would amount to abuse of process of court causing injustice and quashing of the proceeding would otherwise serve the ends of justice.”

“Resultantly, the impugned orders as well as entire proceeding pertaining to CR Case No.1843C /2019 under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of People’s Act pending before the court of learned CJM, Kamrup (M) at Guwahati is hereby quashed and set aside,” the high court order read.