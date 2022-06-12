Guwahati: Two Indian army soldiers of the 7th Garhwal Rifles, deployed in Arunachal Pradesh are missing for the last 14 days.

The soldiers, belonging to Uttarakhand were identified as Harendra Negi and Prakash Singh Rana.

Both the soldiers were reported missing on May 28.

As per India Today, the family of Rana’s wife was informed about him being missing on May 29 and on June 9, they were informed that both the soldiers were believed to have drowned in the river.

Rana has his wife and two minor children waiting for a message from him for the past 14 days.

However, a report by India Today states that the army officials have not returned Mamta’s phone calls or issued a statement on the matter.

On the other hand, Negi’s family has claimed that they find it hard to believe that no one knew that both the soldiers drowned.

She has demanded an explanation from the army in connection with the incident.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt has been sent the details of the missing jawan.